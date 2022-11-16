Umm e Azaan Represents Pakistan at META APAC Community Day 2022

On November 4th, META APAC celebrated community day, recognizing communities from all walks of life for their work and impact.

Out of thousands of groups, 31 communities from the entire Asiatic region were invited to Singapore for an exclusive and focused conference revolving around community building in the APAC region. Umbreen Mahar (Umm e Azaan), admin of Babies & Bumps, represented Pakistan during the event.

The event was centered on community leaders and their committed work and passionate community-building skills, and teams from META Singapore and the Product team from the META HQ, USA were also a part of the event.

It is a matter of pride for both Meta and Pakistan to be represented amidst emerging nations and their role in the digital world.