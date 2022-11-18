Shaheen Afridi & Shoaib Malik Join Babar Azam & Shadab Khan to Bring their First Ever In-Game Bundle

Shaheen Afridi recently took to social media to engage with his fans and asked them something which was a bit unusual.

His question to the fans was to submit their costume design ideas to which Shadab Khan replied with a very interesting design, giving us some hints.

It was later announced that Shaheen Afridi will be joining Free Fire’s newest campaign for some interesting content.

With Babar and Shadab already a part of Free Fire, Shaheen’s addition has made the fans ecstatic!

To add more to the excitement, Free Fire announced Shoaib Malik will also be joining this campaign which will introduce the stars’ own in-game costumes that Free Fire players will be able to claim and play with!

The four had been making history by putting up a stellar show on the white crease for the past years and now their collaboration with Free Fire is laying smackdowns on digital grounds as this collaboration is blooming with exciting updates and engaging content for the fans.

It was exciting for the fans to see Shaheen Afridi and Shoaib Malik joining Babar Azam and Shadab Khan as Free Fire’s brand ambassadors becoming Free Fire’s Invincible Squad!

In the history of mobile games in Pakistan, this is for the first time that these four cricket superstars are introducing their own in-game costumes for their fans to claim and play Free Fire while flexing those bundles!

The fans are prepared for all four of them and are looking excited to be part of Free Fire and their new campaign “The Invincible Squad”.

Some sources cite a new music video too or some sort of action video as their costumes are giving us some major hints.

Apart from all the excitement, this is very good news for the growth of gaming and esports in Pakistan as cricketers take up their role of promoting mobile gaming in Pakistan for the young ones to explore this industry alongside cricket!

Garena Free Fire recently launched its new updates with enhanced lobby and in-game visual dynamics and costume engagements.

Available both on iOS and Android, Garena Free Fire is already taking over the e-sports industry in Pakistan and has been the most downloaded battle royale mobile game in the world in 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to data.ai, previously known as App Annie.