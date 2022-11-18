Why PCB Must Provide Fast Tracks in Pakistan-England Test Series

England’s red-ball squad will travel to Pakistan for a three-match Test series which will kick off on December 1. The two teams will play Test cricket in Pakistan for the first time in the last 17 years.

The historic series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, and a draw or loss in any of the three matches can possibly end the Babar Azam-led side’s chances of making it to the ICC Test Championship final.

Babar XI are currently ranked fifth in the World Test Championship, and they need to win most of their home matches against England and New Zealand before the cycle ends.

If the Babar Azam-led side wins all of their remaining matches, their chances of reaching the final are good, but if one of the matches ends in a draw or loss, they will be dependent on the results of the South Africa-India series.

Cricket fans, this time expect the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to provide fast tracks for all three matches. It may appear to be a risk, but a fast track will be required to reduce the chances of a draw.

The cricket board was heavily criticized during a three-match Test series against Australia for providing slow wickets, and the Rawalpindi pitch received one demerit point.

The national team has a strong fast bowling unit that can bowl above 140 kph, as well as a very skilled spin department.

On the other hand, they have a very experienced batting unit behind them, with some young players who can score at fast tracks, not just at home, but anywhere in the world.