Pakistan’s Mobile Imports Plunge 65% in First 4 Months of FY23

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $226.051 million during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year 2022-23, registering a fall of 64.94 percent when compared to $644.672 million during the same period of last year.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data shows that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis mobile phone imports registered 12.62 percent growth and stood at $65.780 million in October 2022 when compared to $58.407 million in September 2022.

ALSO READ SBP Reserves Remain Below $8 Billion Despite Marginal Increase

Mobile phone imports registered 56.06 percent negative growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2022 when compared to $149.712 million during the same month of last year.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $345.677 million during the first four months of the fiscal year 2022-23 and registered 59.17 percent negative growth when compared to $846.573 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

However, on a YoY basis, the overall telecom imports registered a negative growth of 53.62 percent and stood at $96.805 million when compared to $208.699 million in October 2021-22. On a MoM basis, overall telecom imports registered 22.78 percent growth in October 2022 when compared to $78.846 million during September 2022.

Other apparatus imports stood at $119.626 million in July-October 2022 and registered 40.75 percent negative growth when compared to $201.901 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, other apparatus remained at $31.025 million in October 2022 and registered 47.40 percent negative growth when compared to $58.987 million in October 2021 and registered 51.79 percent growth on MoM basis when compared to $20.439 million in September 2022.