Customs Confiscates Indian Gutka Worth Millions

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Customs personnel captured a truckload of Indian gutka through secret intelligence on Monday during an operation.

According to reports, the confiscated Gutka is valued at Rs. 70.7 million.

The vehicle was stopped on Airport Road in Quetta. Following an inquiry, the truck driver gave information about the owners.

He added that the Indian gutka was owned by Haji Hameed Kakezai, Ali Khan, and Zia-ul-Haq and was being moved to Quetta from Qila Abdullah.

An FIR has been lodged against the suspects, and an investigation has begun.

In related news, Customs officials intercepted a pork smuggling operation at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, seizing 400 kg of pork from a foreigner.

The smuggler, according to investigators, wrapped the pork in 12 big boxes covered with special black plastic sheets to disguise it from scanning equipment.