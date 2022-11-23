GHQ Sends Summary for Next Army Chief’s Appointment to Ministry of Defense

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) around midnight announced that it had forwarded the official summary for the appointment of the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

ISPR through its official account tweeted, “GHQ has forwarded the summary for selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of six senior-most lt gens to Ministry of Defense.”

According to high-level sources, the summary contains the names of six senior-most Lieutenant Generals. The names are Lieutenant General Asim Munir, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Lieutenant General Nauman Mehmood, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, and Lieutenant General Mohammad Amir.

The announcement comes after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rejected the rumors claiming that the Prime Minister’s Office has received the summary for the appointment of the new chief of army staff.