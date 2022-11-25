Oppo Reno 9 and 9 Pro Launched with Curved Screens and Up to 16GB RAM

Oppo’s most popular series of phones has received a major update in China. The Reno family now brings the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, and the Reno 9 Pro+, which is a flagship-grade phone for the first time ever. But for this article, we will be focusing on the Reno 9 and 9 Pro.

The two phones only differ in terms of chipset and camera details.

Design and Display

All three phones in the series have curved screens, adding a premium look to the mix. Display specifications remain unchanged between the three as well, namely a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate to enable a low input delay, making it suitable for gaming. This screen also has support for 1 billion colors, HDR10+, and is able to hit 950 nits peak brightness.

The design is also identical between the Reno 9 and 9 Pro.

Internals and Software

The Reno 9 Pro has the same chipset as the 8 Pro, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max, but the regular Reno 9 gets a Qualcomm chip this time. This would be the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Both of these are high-end chips capable of handling a fair amount of gaming, but nothing cutting-edge. The regular Reno 9 offers up to 512 GB storage with 12 GB RAM, but the Reno 9 Pro takes it up to 16 GB RAM, which is something you only find in gaming phones these days.

Both phones will run the latest software based on Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top.

Cameras

The camera department sets the two phones apart as well. The regular Reno 9 has a 64MP primary camera with only a 2MP depth-sensing unit. The Reno 9 Pro, on the other hand, has a 50MP main camera based on a larger sensor and it has an actual ultrawide unit (8MP). Both phones can capture 4K 30 FPS videos and 1080 60 FPS clips.

The Reno 9 Pro also gets Oppo’s self-made MariSilicon X NPU for advanced image processing. The selfie camera on both phones is a 32MP wide-angle lens with 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specifications are no different. The Reno 9 and 9 Pro have a 4,500 mAh cell with 67W wired charging and reverse wired charging support. With a supporting charger, the phones can hit 100% battery in only 44 minutes.

The standard Reno 9 will be available in Black, Gold, Pink Gradient, and Red color options for a starting price of $350 in China. The Reno 9 Pro will let you pick between Black, Gold, and Pink Gradient colors for $490. Global pricing is most likely going to be higher.

Specifications