Finance Ministry Starts Process for Appointment of ZTBL President

The finance ministry has started the process of appointment of President/CEO of Pakistan Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd.

Currently, the bank has no permanent president, and Asad Ullah Habib is performing duties as the Acting President/CEO after the retirement of Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel from the post.

The appointment of the new president will be for a period of three years. The ministry has invited applications from interested candidates within 15 days.

The ministry has fixed age limit between 40 to 62 years for interested candidates having Pakistani nationality with a minimum qualification of graduation or equivalent from a local or foreign institution recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The Federal Finance Minister will shortlist the candidates and will forward only three names for the post to the federal cabinet. The cabinet will select and give final approval to one candidate out of the three names. The selection of the president of the National Bank of Pakistan is also under process.