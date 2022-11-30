Proton Saga – An Award-Winning Legacy

Proton Saga, when compared to other cars in its category, can easily be crowned as an affordable sedan in its class due to the features it offers and its price tag.

However, features are not the only value addition that this car provides; it also has an award-winning legacy that adds credibility to its name.

Proton Saga has won more than 22 awards globally since it was first launched in Malaysia, making it an intelligent choice and the right one for car buyers.

On its debut at the British International Motor Show, Proton Saga won three prestigious awards (two golds and one silver) for quality coachwork and ergonomics.

Proton Saga then won two additional gold awards at the British International Motor Show for the second time. Proton Saga 1.5E Aeroback was then voted Best Value for Money Car by British Motoring Magazine “What Car?” in its initial years of entry.

During the years 2007 to 2014, Proton Saga won numerous awards globally, including Asian Auto-VCA Auto Industry Awards, NST/Maybank COTY Awards, Frost Sullivan, Asia Pacific 2009 Automotive Awards, Asian Auto AmBank Fuel Efficiency Awards 2011, and Asian Auto’s Auto Industry Awards 2011.

Other awards include Asian Auto AmBank Fuel Efficiency Awards 2011, Car Assessment Programme, and Autocar ASEAN 2021 & NST-Maybank, in such categories as the best compact car category, the most fuel efficient car, the best car for passengers, debut model of the car, and car of the year.

Recently, Proton Saga has won awards at the ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards, Malaysia Car of the Year, Allianz General Insurance, Cars of Malaysia Awards, and People’s Choice Awards for being the most affordable value-for-money car and the most compact car.

Proton Saga, synonymous with the meaning of credibility now available in Pakistan, is a car that has won numerous awards over decades, making this offering by Proton Pakistan an intelligent choice for Pakistani car buyers.

Facing the constant increase of vehicle prices throughout the industry, Proton Pakistan still sustained the price tag and is currently offering its customers a price they can afford.

Using the latest technology in coordination with Proton Malaysia, Proton Pakistan has managed to keep the prices of the Proton Saga Automatic Variant under 3 million, which makes Proton Saga the most affordable sedan in Pakistan.

