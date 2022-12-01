CAA Launches Modern Queue System at Major Airports

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched a newer and modern queue system at Jinnah International Airport Karachi and all other major airports in the country.

According to the details, CAA has introduced zigzag and snake lanes, as usually seen in cinemas and foreign airports, in Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The new addition will make it easier for travelers to complete the boarding and immigration formalities. Additionally, it will also stop travelers from taking someone else’s spot in a queue.

Moreover, travelers at the airports lauded the CAA’s initiative, which made the immigration, check-in, and boarding process simpler and more efficient.

Earlier, the CAA had issued a warning to Pakistani tourists about the security risks associated with bringing areca nuts (chhaliya) to Turkey.

According to the CAA’s official notification, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced that carrying chhaliya is not prohibited in Pakistan but it falls under the narcotics and drugs category in Turkey.

Therefore, the ministry requested relevant authorities to warn Pakistani tourists against carrying chhaliya to Turkey because of the risks of being put behind bars.

The MoFA also instructed the relevant agencies to inform airlines and ground handlers of the information in order to educate travelers who are planning trips to Turkey.