Pakistan’s Economy Will be Free From Interest in 5 Years

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar said that the government of Pakistan aims to abandon the current interest-based system in the country.

Speaking at the seminar held by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in Karachi, the Finance Minister said that the government aims to abolish riba in the next five years.

Appreciating the decision of the Federal Shariah Court (FSC), the minister said that the riba can be replaced by a system based on Zakar and Ushr in the next five years “if we sincerely decide only to please the Almighty.”

The minister said that he had directed the finance secretary to only seek interest-based loans when all other options are exhausted and to pursue loans on Islamic Sukuk Bonds first.

The finance minister said that the government aims to fully introduce Islamic banking in the next five years, highlighting that the percentage of Islamic banking is already at 20 to 21 percent.

The federal minister expressed concern regarding the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) and the National Bank of Pakistan’s (NBP) appeal against the decision of the SFC, stating that those appeals have now been taken back.

Earlier this week, the federal government decided to withdraw the applications filed in protest of the SFC to impose an interest-free banking system in Pakistan. The finance minister announced that the government will drop the applications filed by the SBP and the NBP against the SFC’s ruling.