Lahore Transport System is Getting a Huge World-Class Makeover

Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi approved the procurement of 513 hybrid electric buses to improve Lahore’s mass transit system.

The chief minister chaired the 19th Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) meeting at his office and ordered extra buses for feeder routes in the city. He also directed the department to expand the Speedo feeder bus service from Lahore to Sheikhupura and Muridke to serve peripheral regions.

ALSO READ Railways Ministry Shares Good News for Green Line Train Passengers

The CM ordered the revival of Punjab Transport Company and approved the repair and purchase of new Pakistan Metro Bus system buses in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

CM told PMTA to continue the Bahawalpur-Lodhran bus service and add 12 buses. He also ordered the department to build eight new Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) stations and improve Lahore Metro Bus system.

ALSO READ Pakistan Tops List of Most Rides as Careem Achieves 1 Billion Milestone

Elahi designated Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to clean Pakistan Metro Bus Services in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. He also gave in-principal approval for running electric buses in Lahore. The CM has also ordered the relevant officials to procure more buses for a separate feeder route project.