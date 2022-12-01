OGRA Notifies Big Increase in LPG Prices for December

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs. 11.7 per kg for the month of December 2022 compared to last month (November 2022).

In this regard, the regulator issued a notification on Thursday. According to the notification, the maximum LPG consumer price of a domestic cylinder weighing 11.8 kg has surged by Rs. 139 to Rs. 2,548 for December 2022.

ALSO READ Petrol Shortage on the Cards After SBP Reportedly Shuts LCs Ahead of Sukuk Payment

According to the notification, the maximum producer price for domestic cylinders with general sales tax (GST) has been fixed at Rs. 2,065 including the producers’ price of Rs. 1,709, Rs. 55 petroleum levy, and Rs. 300 GST.

The maximum producer price was calculated at Rs. 175,006 per metric ton, including the producers’ price of Rs. 144,909, Rs. 4,669 petroleum levy, and Rs. 25,428 GST. OGRA has fixed the maximum LPG consumer price of domestic cylinders at Rs. 2,548 including Rs. 413 marketing, distribution, and transportation margins and Rs. 70 GST.

ALSO READ Gas Companies Seek Price Hike of Up to 237%

According to the notification, LPG prices will be regulated with a maximum price at all levels of the supply chain. However, producers, marketing companies, and distributors may sell below the maximum price determined from time to time, as further mentioned in the notification.

The above prices will be effective from December 01, 2022, as said in the notification.