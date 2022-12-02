AgriSense Addresses Access Issues Faced by Farmers in Latest Report

AgriSense, powered by Concave Analytics, presents the “Access to Agricultural Inputs” report which provides detailed insights to agricultural input distribution companies, manufacturers, researchers, government institutes, and agriculture sector investors about the access to agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, in rural or underdeveloped areas.

Pakistan’s rural area has tremendous agricultural potential, which if harnessed, is the key to a growing economy, rural livelihood, and food security, yet the lack of data necessary to devise effective solutions that address the issues faced by farmers is an obstacle.

In a world driven by technology and mankind achieving new heights every day, it is important for Pakistan to empower the backbone of the nation, agriculture.

AgriSenses’ vision to provide our agricultural sector with sustainable and successful solutions makes use of an extensive database, cutting-edge technology, subject matter expertise, and the latest modelling techniques to produce an extensive and comprehensive report.

The report provides a holistic view of the nation’s current position in terms of access to seed, fertilizer, and pesticide shops, explaining how there are 44,406 rural populated Mouzas according to the Mouza Census of 2020 by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics out of which only 4,204 Mouzas have a shop selling seeds within their recognized boundaries.

Furthermore, the report brings to light the average distance to seed shops which is an astounding 23 kilometers whereas the average distance to access a fertilizer shop is 22 kilometers.

AgriSense then explains the use of the latest data-collection and analyzing technologies to present specific information from all 5 regions of Pakistan which include Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh.

For example, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s farmers have their agricultural-related stores located at a distance of 28 kilometers, which is higher than the national average whereas the top provinces of harvest, Sindh, and Punjab, have stores accessible at a distance of 14 kilometers and 10 kilometers respectively.

The report also delves into how accessibility plays a factor in the overall productivity and crop yield by comparing the opportunity matrix of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

With access and awareness proving to be visible challenges that slow our progress and action towards the agriculture sector, AgriSense’s findings are the need of the hour as they dedicate their valuable expertise and resources to create an extensive report showing reliable and updated data.

To avail AgriSense services, or for more information, please visit their website. To download the report ‘Access to Agricultural Inputs’, click here.