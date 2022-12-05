Dar Stresses Need to Utilize Potential of Pakistan Development Fund

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Monday stressed the need for exploration of the real potential of Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL) for the economic and financial uplift of the country.

The minister chaired the 4th meeting of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL) at the Finance Division.

ALSO READ ECC Approves Import of 580,000 Tonnes of Wheat on G2G Basis

The minister was briefed about the corporate structure of PDFL and its existing portfolio. It was shared that PDFL was the holding company of the National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMCL) which was operating two RLNG-based power plants. Pertinent financial details of the holding company and NPPMCL were discussed during the meeting.