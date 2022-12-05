GSKCH Will Now Be Called Haleon Pakistan Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH), a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare B.V, has decided to change its name to ‘Haleon Pakistan Limited’.

According to a stock filing, the change is subject to relevant regulatory and shareholder approvals, with effect from the date of the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The company further approved that upon the change of name, the company’s memorandum and articles of association shall be altered by changing the company’s name from GSKCH to Haleon Pakistan Limited wherever it appears in the said Memorandum and Articles of Association.

“The Chief Executive Officer, and /or the Chief Financial Officer, and/or the Company Secretary be and are hereby authorized to jointly and/or severally do all such acts, deeds, and things as may be deemed necessary or ancillary to give effect to the foregoing resolution including without limitation to take actions and execute documents as may be necessary for the purpose of changing the name of the Company and to alter the Memorandum and Articles of Association, including, but not limited to, filing the requisite applications before the SECP and to sign all statutory returns, forms, notices, circulars and documents as may be required in connection with these resolutions,” the filing stated.

The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and sale of consumer healthcare products. Its flagship brand, Panadol, is Pakistan’s leading brand within the analgesics segment. The other top brand Voltral, is one of Pakistan’s best-selling non-prescription topical pain reliever.

The Respiratory Health Portfolio of the company includes the leading variant of Panadol which is Panadol CF. Other brands include Sancos, T-Day, Tandegyl and Actified for the relief of most afflicted problems relating to cough and allergic conditions.