Pakistan’s Cotton Production Falls Dramatically Yet Again

Pakistan’s cotton output decreased by over 40 percent year-on-year (YoY), according to the latest fortnightly data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association (PCGA) on Monday.

Total cotton arrivals in Pakistan slid to 4.281 million bales as of December 1, 2022, compared to 7.168 million bales in the corresponding period last year, recording a difference of 2.887 million bales and a drop of 40.2 percent.

ALSO READ Urea Sales Likely to Rise by 28% on Monthly Basis

As per the PCGA data, cotton arrivals reported a substantial decline in both cotton-producing provinces of Punjab and Sindh due to flash floods that ruined agriculture a couple of months ago.

As of December 1, cotton arrivals in Punjab were 2.515 million bales compared to 3.679 million bales in the same period last year, a decrease of 1.164 million bales or 32 percent. On a monthly basis, cotton arrivals recorded an increase of 21 percent as compared to 2.072 million on November 1.

Similarly, cotton arrivals in Sindh reached 1.765 million bales as of December 1 compared to 3.489 million bales reported in the same period last year, a massive decline of 1.724 million bales or 49 percent. Conversely, on a fortnightly basis, cotton arrivals recorded an increase of 8 percent as compared to 1.635 million bales on November 1.

ALSO READ Future of Agrivoltaics in Pakistan

Overall, Pakistan’s cotton production is expected to decline by nearly half in the current year, especially in Sindh and Balochistan where crops took the biggest damage. According to the Ministry of Food Security, the recent floods damaged 40 percent of crops in the country, with cotton alone suffering a loss of over Rs. 2 trillion.