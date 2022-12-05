This is The Best Mobile Game of 2022 For Both Android and iPhones

Last year, it was Genshin Impact and before that, it was Among Us. But this year’s Game of the Year award has been taken by a first-person shooter game. We are talking about none other than Apex Legends Mobile, which has taken the smartphone gaming industry by storm this year.

The highly popular battle royale video game joined the mobile gaming market in May this year and is now titled Best Game of the Year on both iOS and Android. Created by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts (EA), Apex Legends Mobile takes on the battle royale genre quite like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and many others.

However, the twist in this one is that you get to play as specialized characters with unique abilities and personalities, just like Overwatch. Each character has its own quirks, voice lines, ultimates, costumes, and more. The game comes from the same universe as Titanfall, which is available on PC and consoles only.

Its PC version was already quite popular, but now the mobile version has also received the Google Play Best of 2022 Awards. It has also won Apple’s iPhone Game Of The Year at the App Store Awards 2022 despite going up against major titles like Diablo Immortal.

But to Diablo Immortal’s credit, it did make it to Google Play’s list of honorable mentions alongside Rocket League Sidesweep, and Catalyst Black.

One of the reasons behind Apex’s success is the recent ban of PUBG Mobile in India, which forced a multitude of players to switch to other battle royale games. Myke Hoff, Senior Director of Product at Respawn Entertainment commented on the matter saying: