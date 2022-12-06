Finance Ministry Starts Process of Appointment of CCP Members

The finance ministry has started the process to fill the seats of three members of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) which are vacant currently.

The CCP currently has only two members including Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan and Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi, out of five members which leaves three posts vacant. The ministry has invited applications from interested candidates against three vacant posts of members of the CCP.

According to the ministry, the candidate must have a post-graduate degree in the relevant field from a recognized institution and should have professional experience not below 20 years in the areas of accountancy, commerce, economics, finance, industry, law, or public administration.

The candidates’ maximum age should be 62 years at the time of appointment. The candidate must be known for his/her integrity, expertise, and eminence. In case of more than 15 eligible candidates, the shortlisting will be done through evaluation based on local or foreign qualifications, additional higher qualifications in the relevant field, higher position experience, and regulatory experience.

The remuneration package of the member will be the median of the MP-1 Scale and will be entitled to annual increments earned in the normal course in terms of the MP-I Scale.

According to the rules, the selected candidates will be appointed for a term of three years and candidates will cease to hold the office of the member on attaining the age of 65 or the expiry of the term whichever is earlier.

The finance ministry has further said that the qualified and eligible interested applicants should send applications along with detailed applications and CVs within 15 days.