Realme’s Major OS Update is Launching Around The Globe This Week

Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ launched in China at the beginning of November with Realme UI 4.0 right out of the box. This made them some of the first to use Realme’s Android 13-based skin. The duo is now preparing to go global on December 8 alongside Realme UI 4.0.

ALSO READ Realme GT Neo 5 to Bring Mind Boggling Fast Charging Speeds

But these are not the first Realme phones to receive Android 13. Realme GT 2 Pro got the update a month ago, but this was based on Realme UI 3.0 instead.

Here is what Realme UI 4.0 is all about.

Realme has started using a card-based system to group everything. This ensures that the most important information is kept in its own area and not shared with other less important information.

The Always-On Display has been redesigned to provide a more personal experience. Interactive panels, personalized recommendations, and animated emojis are all available.

Realme claims that the new Dynamic Computing Engine will increase overall performance by 10%. Gamers can expect to have 4.7% more battery life and lower peak temperatures (by one degree Celsius).

The Private Safe tool is another new feature that can encrypt data. The Auto Pixelate feature can also be used to anonymize sensitive information embedded in images.

The Realme 10 Pro duo is launching around the globe alongside Realme UI 4.0 this Thursday. For a roadmap of when older models will get updated, take a look at the image below (note that the timeline does not mention if the phones will receive Realme UI 3.0 or 4.0).

If Realme’s OS rollout is as efficient as Samsung, Pakistan should also get the update as soon as the rest of the world.