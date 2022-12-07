Locals Angry Over Govt Abandoning Chitral Road Construction

The local elders and political leaders expressed their frustration over the sudden stoppage of the Ayun-Kalash Valley route construction. They also denounced the use of low-quality material on the town’s by-pass road.

Political leaders in the region called a press conference yesterday, where they objected to the non-serious attitude of the government. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Abdul Wali Khan, advocate Jamshed Ahmad of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Fazal Rabi Jan of the Pakistan People’s Party, Maulana Abdur Rahman of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl, Ghulam Muhammad of the Awami National Party, local elders and councilors were present at the meeting.

The notable local figures stated that the government started the project after Peshawar High Court (PHC) took notice of the issue. They alleged that the authorities have abandoned the Ayun-Kalash Valley road construction and started moving machinery.

The attendees also condemned the haphazard construction of the Chitral Bazaar by-pass road. “We will approach the court against this injustice being done to the people of Chitral,” Wali Khan remarked.

The notables announced a protest against the government’s decision to abandon the Ayun-Kalash Valley road construction halfway. The elders and local lawmakers also criticized the deputy commissioner for not paying the landowners despite his promise.

The locals claimed that stopping road building and paying landowners for the Ayun-Kalash Valley road was a joke. They stated the district administration and province government committed contempt of court, which warrants another lawsuit in the PHC.