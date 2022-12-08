All You Need to Know About Oppo’s First Flip Phone [Leak]

The upcoming Find N2 Flip by Oppo is the company’s first flip-style folding device. It follows the original Find N which unfolds into a mini tablet and was launched in China last January as the brand’s first-ever folding smartphone.

The Find N2 Flip has frequently appeared in leaks lately with an official announcement expected to take place on December 15.

A complete list of the flip phone’s key specs has been leaked recently by reliable tipster Yogesh Brar. He has an impressive track record for accurate leaks with detailed information.

OPPO Find N2 Flip – 6.8" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz (Main)

– 3.2" OLED, 60Hz (Cover)

– MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC

– Rear Cam: 50MP + 8MP (UW)

– Front Cam: 32MP

– MariSillicon X

– Android 13, ColorOS 13

– 4300mAh battery, 44W Global release Q1 2023 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 7, 2022

According to his latest report, the Find N2 Flip will come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED main folding screen and a 3.2-inch 60Hz OLED outer display. This would make it the biggest outer screen on a clamshell foldable yet.

It will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000+ SoC and the MariSilicon X NPU, which was featured first in the Find X5 Pro. Find N2 Flip is said to have two rear cameras: a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide unit, while selfies are taken by a 32MP shooter. It will likely let you take selfies from the main camera using the outer screen.

The Find N2 flip will run Android 13 with Oppo ColorOS 13 on top. There will be a 4,300 mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging. It is not clear if the Find N2 Flip will support wireless charging or how much RAM and storage it will have.

Last but not the least, Brar also reports that the Find N2 Flip will launch around the globe during Q1, 2023. Before this, another reliable tipster Ice Universe also claimed that the Find N2 Flip will launch around the globe, making it the first Oppo foldable to do so.