Oppo’s First Ever Samsung Galaxy Z Flip-Like Phone to Launch Next Week [Leak]

Oppo’s Inno Day event is usually when the company announces all its innovations and accomplishments for the year. It also sets the scene for Oppo’s new product launches and the event typically takes place in the middle of December.

ALSO READ Realme GT Neo 5 to Bring Mind Boggling Fast Charging Speeds

Oppo’s next-generation foldable phones are reportedly coming soon and rumor has it that they will break cover at the company’s Inno Day event.

Reliable Chinese tipster Panda is Bald (machine translated) claims that Oppo Inno Day 2022 will kick off on December 14, but the foldables will be announced on December 15. The launch will include Oppo Find N2 as well as the company’s first clamshell foldable, tentatively named Find N2 Flip.

Oppo Inno Day, despite its singular name, is a multi-day event that showcases smartphones and other technologies. In 2020, Oppo unveiled a rollable phone concept, and last year we saw a phone with a retractable camera.

We can only speculate if Oppo has created an improved version of the MariSilicon X NPU, which is the company’s in-house AI chip.

The Find N2 is expected to be the lightest horizontal folding device yet at a weight of less than 240g, beating Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 2 to the mark, which is currently the lightest and thinnest.

It would also be 15% lighter than its predecessor, and considerably lighter than rival phones. The Find N Flip, on the other hand, is expected to come with the largest outer screen on a clamshell foldable yet. This was shown in a recent hands-on video.

Here is a screengrab.

Keep in mind that there have been no official announcements from Oppo as of yet, so we would recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.