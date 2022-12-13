Groundbreaking of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway to Take Place Today

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will lay down the groundwork for the 306-kilometer-long Sukkur-Hyderabad highway (M-6) on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was supposed to break ground on 9 December, however, the event was postponed owing to the PM’s urgent engagement.

The groundbreaking will take place in two locations: Sukkur and Hyderabad.

The Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is the final segment of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway, which will interconnect major cities in Pakistan.

A 306-kilometer-long highway with six lanes will be built under this project on a construct, operate, and transition basis with a concession period of approximately 25 years.

The project will be finished in 30 months through a public-private partnership.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit and speak at the events in Sukkur and Hyderabad as well.