Packages Mall Partners with ‘Embrace’ to Install Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines

Packages Mall is Lahore’s leading and state-of-the-art shopping mall, which is also your one-stop solution for fun-filled entertainment, shopping, and dining under one roof.

Offering luxury shopping from multiple fashion brands, both local and international, as well as a variety of lifestyle and food brands, along with a multiplex cinema and one of the largest hypermarket chains in the world, Packages Mall has established and honored the community’s trust, so you and your entire family can have a wholesome experience.

To further enrich and enhance its standing, Packages Mall has taken an empowering initiative and has become the pioneer by singing an MoU with ‘Embrace’ through which Govend powered vending machines have been installed as a step towards women’s welfare by empowering them to feel comfortable and equipped.

Taboos, stigmas, and myths associated with mensuration make that time of the month even more challenging for women, even in this day and age. Therefore, the sanitary napkin vending machine deployed on L1 and L2 of Packages Mall will provide safe, hygienic, and easy access to sanitary napkins for women visiting the mall.

Embrace is proud to partner with Packages Mall to provide easy access to their sanitary products so women and girls can manage their periods in a dignified manner. This is the first of their endeavors to make public spaces more inclusive for all women, in line with the UN’s SDGs.

Moving forward, Embrace plans to deploy even more vending solutions at various locations across Pakistan to further their agenda of providing easy access to high quality sanitary products.

Packages Mall has opened a dialogue with this exemplary partnership to install the vending machines to provide a clean and hygienic environment for women in an eco-friendly and hassle-free way, and to create a sense of awareness about period health by diverting the conversation from ‘shame’ to ‘share’.