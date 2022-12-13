tabiyat.pk Expands Nationwide Presence with Healthcare Hubs

MEDZnMORE’s B2C vertical, tabiyat.pk, has expanded its nationwide footprint through exclusive healthcare hubs across the country.

Located in the buzzing areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Askari XI, and Chandni Chowk in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi respectively, the hubs aim to reshape healthcare for 22 crore Pakistanis by providing easy access to affordable and authentic healthcare products.

The brand has also launched an impactful video shot in three different cities, featuring their newly launched initiative.

It covers beautiful shots of the cities, people of different cultures, landscapes, and the riders that reiterated their message of serving 22 crore people with accessible healthcare for everyone.

In addition to their offline launch, tabiyat.pk successfully promoted their healthcare hubs on social media channels concurrently with their physical launch.

The campaign received a lot of support from netizens and widespread media coverage, making it Friday’s #1 trend on Twitter.

tabiyat.pk is dedicated to making quality healthcare effortless, reliable and affordable. They offer authentic medicines and are committed to tackling two major problems in the retail pharmacy market: difficulties in acquiring medicine, and counterfeit drugs.

The start-up earlier secured $11.5 Million in its pre-series A round, making it the largest health-tech funding in Pakistan.

Apart from partnering with the leading manufacturers, tabiyat.pk has various projects in the pipeline to offer the audience better access to healthcare products.