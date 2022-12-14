Pakistan Women’s U-19 Captain Gets 4-Year Fully-Funded University Scholarship

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 14, 2022 | 8:31 pm

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology has awarded a scholarship to Pakistan Under-19 cricketer, Syeda Aroob Shah, to complete her four-year education.

According to the scholarship terms, the 18-year-old cricketer will receive four years of free education while the university itself will bear the expenditure of Rs. 1 million on her education.

While speaking on the occasion, the U-19 captain said, “I am grateful to the Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of the Sir Syed University for providing the fully funded scholarship.”

Aroob Shah, who will captain Pakistan in the Under-19 Women’s World Cup in South Africa next year, stated that her top priority is to continue her education while also playing cricket.

Javed Anwar, the university’s Chancellor, said on the occasion that education is incomplete without sports. Sports are prioritized at the university, and scholarships are an important part of that.

“Sir Syed University’s doors are always open to players. We welcome Aroob Shah at our university and we are admitting players in accordance with the policy,” Professor Wali Uddin added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aroob Shah has represented Pakistan in five T20Is and two ODIs, taking three and two wickets, respectively.

Imad Ali Jan

