CDA Approaches International Experts to Revolutionize Islamabad’s Water Supply

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sought help from French consultants to modernize and upgrade the water management system in Islamabad.

According to reports, CDA officials recently briefed French consultants about the challenges faced by the metropolitan authority in ensuring the water supply to residential sectors.

French consultants will also lend technical assistance to the CDA for improving municipal services and wastewater management, and enhancing service delivery.

Water has become a rare commodity in the federal capital in recent years. Water supply to old CDA sectors remains unstable while new CDA sectors rely on groundwater. Tanker mafia runs the show where groundwater is unavailable.

Islamabad is supplied water from Simli and Khanpur Dams as well as some tube wells. 84 million gallons per day (MGD) is the peak water supply from these sources. It remains 62 MGD mostly throughout the year.

On the other hand, Islamabad’s demand is 176 MGD. The federal capital faces a crippling water shortage of 106 MGD most of the year.