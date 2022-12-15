Concave Agri Signs MoU with GBRSP to Advance Agri-Tech in GB

Concave Agri (Pvt.) Ltd. entered into a partnership with the Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Program (GBRSP) to collaborate on the identification, commercialization, and procurement of agricultural products originating in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The collaboration will also strive to leverage technology and associated services for research and development in areas that impact the economic development of farmers and other stakeholders involved in the agricultural ecosystem of Pakistan.

The partnership will oversee the implementation of precision farming by sharing production technologies for different crops.

Both organizations will further cooperate in identifying potential locations in GB to establish Kissan Dukan, which is a physical outlet initiative of Concave Agri to provide all necessary inputs to farmers including seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, loans, renewable solutions, climate-smart agriculture, and other farming solutions.

Concave Agri focuses on providing technology-integrated precision agriculture consulting and services across Pakistan’s agricultural value chain. It is a renowned agritech business that works to advance and strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural industry.

Concave Agri uses a comprehensive approach to give an end-to-end user experience across the full agricultural ecosystem, from growing to harvesting and post-harvesting.

It combines agriculture with technology to cultivate a path to precision farming throughout Pakistan’s agricultural landscape, keeping farmers at the heart of all its activities.

GBRSP is a social sector program initiated by the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP), which aims to develop a prosperous society in GB.

It strives to improve the quality of life of the people of GB by fostering community-owned institutions, creating livelihood opportunities, and creating human, physical, social, financial, and knowledge-based capital for the poor and disadvantaged groups both in rural and urban areas.

“It is unfair that the farmers on the fringes of the country’s geography have to face such difficulties gaining access to quality agri inputs,” Muhammad Ali Iqbal, President Concave Agri commented.

“This collaboration will not only cater to such pressing problems but also introduce agro-tech in the arena to boost the agricultural game,” he added.

Abdul Latif, CEO GBRSP, and Muhammad Ali Iqbal, President Concave Agri signed the MoU to formally initiate their joint struggles in the agricultural sphere of GB.