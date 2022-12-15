PESCO Ordered to Fire Thousands of Politically Hired Employees

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has instructed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to remove 2,605 politically recruited workers and ordered an investigation against the officials responsible for hiring.

PAC’s Chairman, Noor Alam Khan, presided over the PAC’s meeting, in which the audit report of the Power Division 2019-20 was examined.

The meeting discussed the controversial recruitment of 2,605 employees in PESCO. According to the details, around 1,300 out of 2,605 workers are from Swat. It is worth mentioning here that Swat is the hometown of the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan.

Furthermore, Chairman Noor Alam Khan inquired why residents of other districts were not hired. He asked the PESCO officials if they recruited those 1,300 people from Swat to appease the CM.

Subsequently, the PAC issued directives to conduct an investigation into the matter. It also instructed the recruiters to remove those 2,605 individuals and present an inquiry report in two weeks. In addition, the accounts committee told the PESCO to advertise the vacant positions all across the country.