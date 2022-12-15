Punjab Notifies Winter Vacations for Public and Private Schools

The government of Punjab has officially announced the winter vacation schedule for all public and private schools in the province.

In this regard, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) issued a notification and stated that all public and private schools in the province will observe winter vacations from 24 December 2022 to 31 December 2022.

According to the official announcement, schools will reopen on 2 January 2023 (Monday). Here is the SED’s notification for winter vacations.

Earlier, the government of Sindh also announced the winter vacation schedule for public and private schools and colleges throughout the province.

ALSO READ Lahore Seeks China’s Help in Smog Eradication

Sindh’s School Education and Literacy Department announced that the winter vacations in the province will commence on 22 December and end on 31 December 2022. All educational institutes in the province will resume their activities on 2 January 2023.