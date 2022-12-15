Pakistan Drops to 105th Happiest Country in the World

The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network recently issued the World Happiness Report 2021, with Pakistan ranking 105th out of 149 nations.

However, we’re still happier than India which is in 139th place.

Pakistan dropped 38 places since last year due to the pandemic which took over two million lives nationwide.

On the other hand, despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the United States ranks 19th in terms of happiness.

What is the World Happiness Report?

The World Happiness Report uses global survey data to report how people in more than 150 countries analyzed their lives. The countries are generally ranked based on responses to Gallup World Poll questions, and the outcomes are then associated with other variables such as their GDPs and social security.

This year is the tenth anniversary of the report. It was a better one as compared to the previous couple of years which saw the devastation of the pandemic as well as “an increase in social support and benevolence,” as per the World Happiness Report website.

The goal of the study was two-fold: firstly, to determine the impact of COVID-19 on the structure and quality of people’s lives; and secondly, to find how and why governments throughout the world responded to the pandemic. It was also aimed at attempting to demonstrate why certain countries fared better than others.