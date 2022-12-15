Pakistan is Now Among Top 20 Countries With Highest Inflation

Inflation continues to compound the woes of the already overburdened citizens of Pakistan. A glance at the latest economic indicators from the IMF, World Bank, Bloomberg, and Visual Capitalist shows that Pakistan ranks at the 19th spot for the highest inflation rate.

These institutions agree that energy inflation is a major factor behind the rising cost of living worldwide. The Coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war continue to fuel energy inflation. Since October 2020, the prices of crude oil, natural gas, coal, and propane have gone up drastically.

Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index-based inflation decreased to 23.84% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 26.6% in the previous month and 11.5% in November 2021.

Here are the countries with higher inflation than Pakistan.