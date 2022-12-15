Reon Energy Installs World’s Largest Bus Charging Station for FIFA World Cup 2022

Reon Energy has announced that its recent installation of a 5.3 MW bus charging station, in collaboration with Redco International Qatar, has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for being the largest bus charging station in the world.

The first-of-its-kind solar bus charging depot in Al Lusail, Qatar was implemented for FIFA World Cup 2022. The project aims to support transportation operations during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and beyond.

The 5.3 MW project powers the operation of 241 buses roughly facilitating 23,700 fans during the World Cup. The main goal of the project is to increase public transit ridership and to switch to clean energy in transportation to improve overall air and climate quality in Qatar.

The project will achieve an annual energy generation of 7,843 MWh and achieve carbon savings of 4,823.98 tonnes.

Reon, a part of the Dawood Group, is Pakistan’s leading Solar and Storage Solutions Specialist with deep domain expertise in project development, financial advisory, engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and asset performance management.

The company portfolio includes industrial solutions for cement, oil and gas, coal mining, textile, dairy, and telecommunications. Reon is committed to a sustainable energy future to enable economic growth and greater well-being.

Redco International is a leading industrial manufacturing and contracting group operating in Qatar since 1982.

Redco International has been a leader in precast concrete manufacturing and erection in Qatar since the 1980s and is also among the leaders in ready-mix concrete manufacturing, steel cut & bend, Mechanical-Electrical Plumbing (MEP), and building works (general contracting).