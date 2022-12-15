Sindh Releases List of Most Wanted Criminals With Huge Bounty

Sindh’s Home Department has released a list of the most wanted criminals who are on the radar of provincial as well as federal law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The development comes after Sindh police sent a list of 300 notorious criminals to the Home Department in order to set head money on them. Most of them belong to the Katcha (rural) areas of Sindh.

As reported by the News, the minimum amount of head money on Kutcha criminals is Rs. 5 million, while the highest is Rs. 10 million. In this regard, the provincial Home Department has notified the IG Sindh and the Additional IG of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh, as well as the DIGs of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, about the criminals’ head money.

According to the details, 145 out of 300 criminals belong to the Shikarpur district. Some of the criminals along with their head money are as follows: Taj Muhammad, alias Taju (Rs. 5 million), Wasiullah Lakho (Rs. 2 million), Farooq, alias Maya, (Rs. 2 million), Faisal Pathan (Rs. 2 million), Nisar Ahmed, alias Mulla Nisar, (Rs. 1 million), Zahid, alias Ladla, (Rs. 2 million), Sheraz Murad (Rs. 1 million) and others.

The Sindh police officials stated that the majority of the 300 notorious criminals were involved in the Lyari gang war. Meanwhile, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has directed the Sindh police to enhance their intelligence network in rural areas and carry out operations there in the future.