Thousands of Sexual Assaulters and Rape Suspects Roam Freely in Punjab

Approximately 16,000 sexual assault and rape suspects are roaming with impunity across the province as Punjab Police has failed to put them behind bars.

In his response, DIG (Operations) of Punjab Police, Waqas Nazir, blamed the alarming figures on the department’s lack of resources.

According to this year’s report, 15,927 suspects, involved in rape, kidnapping, and physical assault of women, children, and transgender persons, are walking free because the provincial police has failed to apprehend them.

The figures also revealed that only 7,391 culprits were taken into custody out of 18,118 documented cases of sexual assault.

Furthermore, 11,193 child assault cases were filed this year in Punjab, and police only caught 5,236 of them. In addition, nine perpetrators linked to the rape of transgender persons are walking unrestrained.

On the other hand, Punjab Police has stated that critical steps are being taken to provide justice to the victims of these crimes.

Via Samaa News