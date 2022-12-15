Twitter to Force Users to Share Personal Data

Elon Musk increased the prices of Twitter Blue to avoid losing money. However, he may have other plans to make the social media platform a profitable business, including forcing users to share their data. This is not only a concern for current users, but also for iPhone users as this violates Apple’s App Store guidelines.
According to the details, you will get a full-screen tracking notification, which can’t be skipped and must be agreed to if you wish to continue using the microblogging platform. Twitter currently allows users to opt out of tracking, as do Facebook and Google, but this will not last long.
Initially, this change will apply to 1% of American users in order to gauge their reaction. The only way to avoid this breach of privacy will be to subscribe to Twitter Blue, which costs $8 per month or $11 a month for iPhone users.
As mentioned above, Twitter will force its users to let it access their data. It remains unclear how Apple will react to this violation of its rules.
What Do Apple’s Guidelines Say?
Apple’s App Store guidelines state that users mustn’t be exploited through an app or service for the purpose of tracking. Here’s what it says:
(vi) Apps should allow a user to get what they’ve paid for without performing additional tasks, such as posting on social media, uploading contacts, checking in to the app a certain number of times, etc. Apps should not require users to rate the app, review the app, watch videos, download other apps, tap on advertisements, enable tracking, or take other similar actions in order to access functionality, and content, use the app, or receive monetary or other compensation, including but not limited to gift cards and codes.