Twitter to Force Users to Share Personal Data

Elon Musk increased the prices of Twitter Blue to avoid losing money. However, he may have other plans to make the social media platform a profitable business, including forcing users to share their data. This is not only a concern for current users, but also for iPhone users as this violates Apple’s App Store guidelines.

According to the details, you will get a full-screen tracking notification, which can’t be skipped and must be agreed to if you wish to continue using the microblogging platform. Twitter currently allows users to opt out of tracking, as do Facebook and Google, but this will not last long.

ALSO READ Are Petrol Prices Falling Soon?

Initially, this change will apply to 1% of American users in order to gauge their reaction. The only way to avoid this breach of privacy will be to subscribe to Twitter Blue, which costs $8 per month or $11 a month for iPhone users.

As mentioned above, Twitter will force its users to let it access their data. It remains unclear how Apple will react to this violation of its rules.

What Do Apple’s Guidelines Say?

Apple’s App Store guidelines state that users mustn’t be exploited through an app or service for the purpose of tracking. Here’s what it says: