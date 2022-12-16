Governor Punjab Rejects Bill on Ministers’ Salaries and Other Needless Perks

Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, has sent back the Punjab Ministers Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges (Amendment) (Re­peal) Bill 2022 to the Punjab Assembly for the second time in succession for reassessment in the public interest.

A spokesperson stated in a news release published on Thursday that the governor made the decision because the law may increase the strain on the state treasury.

ALSO READ Govt Slashes Price of Petrol by Rs. 10 Per Liter

The governor also stated that the proposed measure will reintroduce needless privileges, such as security squads of past chief ministers and ministers, that had been disbanded, and that it will spend taxpayers’ money on luxuries that should be prevented.

In other news, the governor has signed four public interest laws voted on by the Punjab Assembly earlier this week.

The Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2022, the Punjab Trusts (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2021, and the Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Bill 2022 were among the legislation introduced.

ALSO READ Move to Regulate Heated Tobacco Products Lauded

It should be mentioned that the proposals were delivered straight from the Punjab Assembly to the Governor Secretariat without going through a suitable channel, still, the Governor Secretariat’s staff works methodically on these laws in the public interest.