Govt Slashes Price of Petrol by Rs. 10 Per Liter

The federal government on Thursday announced a decrease in prices of all petroleum products.

The decision was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a press conference. The price of petrol has been slashed by Rs. 10 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been decreased by Rs. 7.50 per liter.

Petroleum Products Prices:

Dec16 to Dec31, 2022: High Speed Diesel-with Rs 7.50 reduction,Rs 227.80 per litre MS Petrol —with Rs 10 reduction,Rs 214.80 per litre Kerosene Oil – with Rs 10 reduction,Rs 171.83 per litre Light Diesel Oil – with Rs 10 reduction, Rs 169 per litre — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) December 15, 2022

The new price of petrol will now be Rs. 214.80 per liter while the price of HSD will be Rs. 227.80 per liter.

The government has also cut the prices of light diesel oil (LDO) and kerosene oil by Rs. 10 per liter. The cut means the price of LDO will now be Rs. 169 per liter while the price of kerosene oil will be Rs. 171.83 per liter. The new prices will be effective from midnight and will remain applicable for the next fortnight.

The government had decreased the prices of light diesel oil (LDO) and kerosene oil at the last fortnightly review. However, the prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged at the last four fortnightly reviews.