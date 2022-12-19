Ishaq Dar Expresses Desire to Deepen Trade Ties with Indonesia

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Monday expressed the desire of the government to further deepen the trade and economic partnership between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia Adam M. Tugio called on the finance minister at Finance Division and both discussed measures to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The ambassador emphasized deep-rooted bilateral relations between both countries and exchanged views to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations with Pakistan. He appreciated Pakistan for supporting joint venture projects between the two countries.

The finance minister shared that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Indonesia. He expressed satisfaction over the magnitude of economic and trade and investment cooperation and showed the desire of the government to further deepen the trade and economic partnership.

The finance minister extended sympathy over the loss of lives in recent earthquake disasters in Indonesia. He also appreciated the flood relief support of the Indonesian government to flood affectees in Pakistan and said that the humanitarian support reflected the spirit of friendship and mutual cooperation.