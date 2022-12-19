Nawaz Sharif Demands Petrol Prices at Rs. 190 Before His Imminent Return

Feeling generous prior to his imminent return, PML-N chairman, Mian Nawaz Sharif, has instructed the government to bring the price of petrol down to Rs. 190 per liter.

According to media reports, PML-N’s supreme leader has given these instructions to PM Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar.

Likewise, reports also claim — citing “party sources” — that Nawaz has instructed providing up to 300 units of free electricity. However, neither the government nor Nawaz Sharif has explained exactly how they will accomplish these tall claims.

OMC Margin Increase

The government has already jacked up margins on MS petrol for oil marketing companies (OMCs) and also hiked the petroleum development levy (PDL) on high-speed diesel (HSD) in its latest fortnightly revisions of petroleum prices.

In the latest oil price revision, the government has jacked up OMC margins on MS petrol by 25 percent to Rs. 5 per liter. As for diesel, the margins fell by 20 paisas to Rs. 5.21 per liter, while the PDL was hiked by Rs. 5 to Rs. 30 per liter.