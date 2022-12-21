Amazon Dodges Billions in Fines in Europe

Antitrust investigations have found that Amazon gave itself an unfair advantage over rival sellers. As a result, the e-commerce giant was forced to make the necessary adjustments to avoid a legal battle that could have ended with large fines.

Amazon has made concessions related to using data on sellers’ activities, the visibility of products, and delivery options.

The European Commission on Tuesday announced that it accepted the concessions US e-commerce giant Amazon made to close inquiries into anti-competitive tactics.

What Will Amazon Change?

Amazon, which runs a platform where independent sellers can sell products directly to customers, also competes with those sellers. This meant that it had access to large datasets about their activities, including non-public ones.

According to the European Commission, Amazon pledged not to use any non-public data from independent sellers for its own retail purposes.

The company also committed to giving products from rival sellers equal visibility in the Buy Box, a premium spot on the Amazon website that leads to higher sales.

The world’s biggest online store also vowed to not discriminate against sellers in the Amazon Prime membership service and let Prime members freely choose any delivery service.

Changes related to Prime and Buy Box are set to remain in force for seven years.

An Amazon spokesperson said:

While we continue to disagree with several of the preliminary conclusions the European Commission made, we have engaged constructively to ensure that we can continue to serve customers across Europe and support the 225,000 European small and medium-sized businesses selling through our stores.

EU’s Comments

An independent trustee will monitor the implementation of those commitments, the EU said. It added that Amazon could still face a fine of up to 10% of its total annual turnover in case of a breach of commitments.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner, said Amazon’s pledges addressed the Commission’s “preliminary competition concerns.”

She said: