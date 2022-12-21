Govt to Facilitate IT Sector in Enhancing its Exports: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday said that the government will continue to provide maximum facilitation to the IT sector for its growth and encourages its exports.

The minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITES ([email protected]) at the Finance Division.

ALSO READ Dar Directs FBR to Meet Tax Collection Target for FY23

The meeting reviewed the performance and contribution of the IT sector to the economic growth of the country and discussed the issues related to the IT sector’s export. The meeting also discussed measures for the expansion of the IT sector’s exports.

Emphasizing the importance of the IT sector, Dar said that government will provide maximum support and facilitation for ease of doing business for the growing IT sector.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, [email protected] Vice Chairman Khurram Rahat, ex-chairman Syed Ahmed, Inbox Business Technologies CEO Mohsin Ali senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.