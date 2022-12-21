Haris Joins Butt and Afridi on List of Fastest Fifties in Domestic Cricket [Video]

KP’s star batter, Mohammad Haris, hit a fantastic half-century against Northern in the 18th game of the ongoing Pakistan Cup in Karachi.

The wicket-keeper batter scored 61 runs off 25 deliveries, including four boundaries and five maximums.

The Peshawar-born cricketer scored his fifty in just 19 balls, which is one of the quickest ever in Pakistan’s List A cricket history.

The right-hander joined Salman Butt, Shahid Afridi, and Anwar Ali on the list of the fastest fifties. However, Afridi hit 50 three times on 18 balls and once on 19.

Haris rose to prominence following his outstanding performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where Pakistan advanced to the final.

During the crucial match against South Africa, which Pakistan won by 33 runs, Haris scored 28 runs off 11 balls, assisting his team in posting a respectable total.

Peshawar Zalmi retained the wicket-keeper for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League which is set to take place in Feb-Mar 2023.

Mohammad Haris scored 166 runs in five innings at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 186.51, including one half-century in PSL 7.

Fastest List A fifties by Pakistani batters: