Microsoft is Looking to Acquire Netflix in 2023

Microsoft has been purchasing new businesses at a rapid pace. In 2023, the software giant will be adding Netflix to the list of its major acquisitions.

The $2.5 billion purchase of the hit video game Minecraft was the first step. Microsoft later bought LinkedIn for $26 billion and Nuance a speech recognition and artificial intelligence developer for $20 billion. Activision Blizzard was the most prominent target with $69 billion.

Microsoft is also busy fighting U.S. trust regulators to acquire the Call of Duty creator. It has been a source of regulatory concern about market dominance, as it is now under the same roof as the Xbox gaming console. Even if Microsoft loses the video game company to competition reasons, it would still make strategic sense to own Netflix and be easier to sell in Washington or Brussels.