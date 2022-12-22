Huawei-Changan’s First Ever Electric SUV Unveiled in China

Closing the gap quickly with the other electric vehicle (EV) makers in China, Huawei and Changan’s joint EV brand Avatr is ready to launch its first premium electric SUV.

Dubbed Avatr 11, the EV is the duo’s first jointly developed product that competes with Tesla Model Y and other similar SUVs. According to a recent report, Avatr 11 has begun rolling off the assembly line in China to finally hit the market.

Although the exact date of launch is unknown, the reports suggest that the mass deliveries of the SUV will begin before the start of 2023.

Details

Avatr is a collaboration between Changan, CATL, and Huawei. The Joint-Venture (JV) will source battery packs from CATL, mechanical and structural components from Changan, and electronics, control units, and modulators from Huawei.

The Avatr 11 is an all-electric midsize SUV coupe based on the EP1 platform. It is powered by two electric motors that jointly produce 580 horsepower (hp) and 650 Newton meters (Nm) of torque. Avatr 11 has two battery options:

The entry-level EV has a ternary 90.38 kWh battery for a range of 555 km.

The top variant has a ternary 116.79 kWh battery, although the range is unknown.

The SUV will likely have various high-tech luxury and convenience features that will be revealed upon its formal launch. Being a high-end product, however, Avatr 11 costs between Rs. 11 million and Rs. 13 million. With this price tag, the Avatr 11 is a niche product, even in a thriving economy such as China.