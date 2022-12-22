Chevron to Revive Caltex Brand in Pakistan

Caltex, once a popular oil marketing company (OMC) in Pakistan, had gradually fizzled out of sight as of late. However, a recent update hints at its possible revival.

According to the details, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Pvt) Ltd., has signed a long-term deal with Be Energy (BE) Limited to resurrect Caltex. The OMC avoided the market exit by appointing BE as the exclusive seller, marketer, and distributor of Caltex products and brand in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Sony and Honda to Unveil Their New Electric Car in 2 Weeks

The OMC also revealed its plan to open 400 Caltex retail stations across Pakistan by 2030. In this regard, Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman and General Manager of Chevron Pakistan, stated: