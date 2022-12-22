Chevron to Revive Caltex Brand in Pakistan

Caltex, once a popular oil marketing company (OMC) in Pakistan, had gradually fizzled out of sight as of late. However, a recent update hints at its possible revival.
According to the details, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Pvt) Ltd., has signed a long-term deal with Be Energy (BE) Limited to resurrect Caltex. The OMC avoided the market exit by appointing BE as the exclusive seller, marketer, and distributor of Caltex products and brand in Pakistan.
The OMC also revealed its plan to open 400 Caltex retail stations across Pakistan by 2030. In this regard, Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman and General Manager of Chevron Pakistan, stated:
This partnership is testament to Chevron’s commitment to invest and grow its business in the Pakistan market. Through a network of retail fuel sites nationwide, we plan to build the strength of the Caltex brand in close collaboration with BE. The brand promises locally relevant, quality products and services and aims to renew our customers’ drive both in their vehicles and in their lives. We look forward to a long and successful partnership to bring affordable and reliable energy to motorists in Pakistan.