Islamabad’s Recently Upgraded Srinagar Highway is Dangerous For Bikers

Residents of the twin cities have termed the Srinagar highway dangerous and have asked the authorities to take notice of the issue. A media report has highlighted that due to the lack of pedestrian bridges, the Srinagar Highway has become unsafe for pedestrians and bikers.

It added that the traffic and driving speeds on this road are rising at an alarming rate. Citing public opinion, the report added that Islamabad should prioritize bikers and walkers.

An Islamabad resident Abu Rehan remarked:

I use this road daily. Since U-turns were made the road is good for non-stop travel right till Aabpara. However, there should be speed checks by traffic police, motorcycle lanes, pedestrian/overhead crossings, more reflecting cat eyes, etc. These measures will make travel safe. I also see many people walking on both sides of the road and intending to cross the road. Then some of them dangerously come on the road to get the way in the speedy traffic.

Another twin-cities-based biker Khizar Abbasi said that he observes bike riders driving carelessly without side mirrors or helmets. He pointed out that they switch lanes without a warning and often drive the wrong way to avoid a few kilometers of additional travel.

Another motorcyclist Usama Qureshi added:

Last week I had an accident on this same highway due to the uneven road. The line between the asphalt road and concrete road is just a dead line for bike riders.

The lack of motorist safety on the Srinagar highway has been a recurring concern as of late. Yet, the government isn’t making any significant improvements to it.

Via: The News