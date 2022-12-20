Islamabad to Get New e-Challan System Against Traffic Violations

To combat the rising traffic violations, Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has decided to implement an electronic system to penalize lawbreakers.

The new e-system will automatically fine vehicle owners for various violations. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Mustafa Tanveer told Daily Times that the department is bringing ICTP’s challan system up to par with international standards. He added:

Keeping pace with technological advancement, we decided to launch an automatic system with lesser human involvement to control the traffic violations issue.

ALSO READ China Agrees to Give $1.6 Billion to Pakistan for Karakoram Highway

The CCTV will snap the vehicle’s number plate when a violation occurs. The department has integrated comprehensive traffic laws into the system to identify offenses and take action accordingly.

Tanveer explained that the system-linked CCTV will trace violations according to codes assigned to each offense. The detected vehicle registration numbers will be entered into the system, and the vehicle owners will receive a penalty automatically.

If the offenders don’t pay their challans within a certain time, their cars will be impounded and totaled. Tanveer noted that ICTP contacted all provincial excise and taxation departments to obtain registered vehicle details.

ALSO READ Toyota to Shut Down Production Again For 10 Days

Tanveer said that, initially, only Islamabad and Punjab numbers would be added to the system. He added:

As per an assessment, most of the vehicles plying in the ICT are having registration with Islamabad and Punjab respectively, that’s why only these both stations are yet made part of strategy.

Tanveer said that ICTP will integrate the remaining provinces’ registration databases once the system becomes fully operational.