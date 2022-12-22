PlayStation Holiday Sale Kicks Off With Massive Discounts on Last of Us, FIFA 23, and More

Black Friday is overrated. It is always a better idea to wait until the last days of December to get the best deals. Xbox already launched its Countdown Sale, and PlayStation’s holiday sale is finally here offering discounts that you won’t find during the November sales.

This includes several big Sony titles such as The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and many more. Third-party titles such as Elden Ring and Sonic Frontiers are also on sale with as much as 30% off.

One of Pakistan’s favorites, FIFA 23, is also on the list with an attractive 50% discount. It only costs $29.99 a the moment.

Here is a full list of all PlayStation titles that are currently discounted.

Make sure not to miss the PlayStation Holiday Sale, as you only have two weeks before it ends (January 6).

Epic Games Giveaway

Just like last year, Fortnite maker Epic Games is giving away one free game every day in December.

There’s always a new game available for free so make sure to claim the free game that you need before the day ends. Epic is also offering discounts on big-name titles such as God of War, Fifa 23, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Spiderman Remastered.